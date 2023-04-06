Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $127.99. 73,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,460. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

