Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $48.02 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Five Below worth $48,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.82. 113,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock worth $2,053,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

