Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $65.26 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,173 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $65,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.21. 323,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,966. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

