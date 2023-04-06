Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $93.30 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.98% of Repligen worth $93,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Repligen stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

