Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $56,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,058,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,494,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.