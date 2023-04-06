Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,438 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.93% of Palomar worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Palomar’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

