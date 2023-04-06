Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 983,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.53% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $42,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,919,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $16,567,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 131,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,532. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

