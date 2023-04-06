Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $44,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.62. 463,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,474. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

