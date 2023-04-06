Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 272 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $50,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.7 %

DLTR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.68. 271,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

