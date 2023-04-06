Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.14. 2,128,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,969. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

