Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 99,056 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

