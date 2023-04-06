Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $5.76 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 455.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.52. 335,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,551. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.