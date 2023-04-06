Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 6th (AACG, AAME, AAU, ADXS, AEY, AINC, AIRI, AIRT, AKTX, ALIM)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 6th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals. StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

