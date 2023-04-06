Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 6th (AACG, AAME, AAU, ADXS, AEY, AINC, AIRI, AIRT, AKTX, ALIM)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 6th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

