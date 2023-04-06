Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ReNew Energy Global Call Options (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 14,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,166% compared to the average daily volume of 619 call options.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 126,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633,475 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,694,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,285,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 515,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

