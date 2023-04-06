StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.40 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
