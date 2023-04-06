StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.40 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.