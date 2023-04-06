StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.6 %

Culp stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

