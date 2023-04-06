StockNews.com Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.49.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.73 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.