StockNews.com Lowers Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

FET stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

