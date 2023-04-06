StockNews.com Lowers Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
FET stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
