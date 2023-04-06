STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.12 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $97.45 million and $179.12 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.33 or 0.99943781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05762266 USD and is up 10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $117,041,683.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

