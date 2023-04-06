Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 417.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after buying an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,545,000 after buying an additional 1,008,107 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382,223. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $126.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

