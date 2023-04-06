Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,851.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $11.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,686.37. 40,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,750. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,607.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,538.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

