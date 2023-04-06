Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

IYW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,190. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

