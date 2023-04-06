Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 24,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

