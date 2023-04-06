Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

