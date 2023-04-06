Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 51 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5 Handl Index ETF (FIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 5HANDL index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. FIVR was launched on Dec 28, 2021 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
