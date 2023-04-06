Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.91 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $88.91 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.06740353 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,803,895 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

