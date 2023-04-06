Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.95

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and traded as high as $21.36. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 23,949 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

