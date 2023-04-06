Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.95

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and traded as high as $21.36. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 23,949 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
