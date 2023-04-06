Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stride by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,197. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

