Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Cboe Global Markets worth $38,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.