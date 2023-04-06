Strs Ohio Has $42.25 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AECOM were worth $42,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM Stock Performance

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.