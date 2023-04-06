Strs Ohio Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $43,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $195.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

