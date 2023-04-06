Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 1,159,681 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,159,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,556,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

