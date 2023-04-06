Strs Ohio Sells 162,678 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $55,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.