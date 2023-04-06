Strs Ohio Sells 8,439 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $189.40 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

