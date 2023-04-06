Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0738

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and $1.17 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars.

