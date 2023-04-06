Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.77.

TSE SU traded down C$0.44 on Thursday, reaching C$42.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.38 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

