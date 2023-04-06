Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 3.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 446,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,810,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

