SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.16 on Thursday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

