Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. 44,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 157,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Super Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 453,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.