Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. 44,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 157,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
