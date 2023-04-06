SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

