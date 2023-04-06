Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of SUP opened at $5.03 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of 503.00 and a beta of 3.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Superior Industries International news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,821.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.