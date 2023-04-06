Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SUP opened at $5.03 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of 503.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Superior Industries International news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,821.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading

