Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 2,721,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

