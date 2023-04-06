Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells $262,911.24 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 99 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $2,979.90.

On Monday, March 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $310,133.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26.

On Monday, February 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

