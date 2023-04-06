sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.65 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,811,361 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

