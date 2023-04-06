Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.52

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.52 and traded as high as $65.35. Swisscom shares last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 6,374 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

