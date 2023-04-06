Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 308.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $258.84. 194,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,844. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

