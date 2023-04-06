Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DHI traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $96.10. 808,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,855. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

