Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,834. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.57.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

