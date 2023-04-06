Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. 659,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.