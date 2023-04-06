Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $716,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 2,007,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,857. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.